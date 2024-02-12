Every Super Bowl LVIII car commercial: Watch them all here

Super Bowl LVIII is over, and now that the Chiefs are Super Bowl champions yet again, let's turn our collective attention to the car commercials that aired during the Big Game. A number of manufacturers bought airtime during the Super Bowl, but anyone watching would tell you there sure wasn't a barrage of automotive-related ads like we've seen in years past. Nevertheless, some really neat new cars took the spotlight, particularly EVs. We saw Kia highlight the EV9, VW put a spotlight on the ID.Buzz and BMW show off its electric 5 Series.

So, without further ado, scroll down to find all the Super Bowl car ads compiled in a handy list for your viewing enjoyment.

BMW: Talkin' Like Walken

The BMW i5 and regular gasoline 5 Series are the star of this BMW ad that features Christopher Walken and various other characters poking fun at how Walken delivers his lines. It's funny, and it offers plenty of great looks at the slick, new 5 Series that we've enjoyed driving so far.

Kia: Perfect 10

Kia's ad for this year's Super Bowl is all about EV9 ... and figure skating. The ad shows off the EV9's winter driving capability before highlighting its cool vehicle-to-load capabilities by powering all the lights and sound around a pond skating rink for the owner's daughter to perform her figure skating routine for her grandpa who wasn't able to make it to her competition.

Toyota: Dareful Handle

We've already covered this commercial, but will note it once more in this roundup. It's a short 30-second spot that showcases its off-roading ability in a number of funny clips. This one isn't too deep, but it's entertaining and you get to see the new Taco kick up some dirt.

Volkswagen: An American Love Story

VW digs into its past for this ad and gives us a quick recap of the company's history selling cars in the U.S. We start with the original Bug and trace our way all the way to the new ID.Buzz that launches later this year here in America. There are a lot of VWs that make it on the screen throughout this one, so keep a close eye out to catch them all.

Kawasaki Ridge: Mullets

This one was a surprise and frankly one of the most delightful of all the Super Bowl throughout the evening. The "business in the front, party in the back" mullet bit is hilarious applied to the various actors and animals in the commercial, and it's just plain fun watching the Ridge UTV fly through nature. Kawasaki definitely wins for surprise of the night.

Honorable Mention: Bud Light – DeLorean stretch limo

Bud Light's ad this year featured a magical genie that was granting wishes, and someone just happened to wish for a sports car. A DeLorean is definitely nowhere near the top of any logical sports car wishlist, but that's what the genie granted. And not only did he grant it, but the genie stretched the DeLorean into limousine length. The group of folks spend their evening riding around in this preposterous vehicle, and it sure is a sight you need to see.