2024 Toyota Tacoma shows its off-road chops in Super Bowl ad

Toyota just dropped its Super Bowl LVIII commercial for the big game coming this Sunday. Unsurprisingly, it features the new 2024 Toyota Tacoma, which feels right considering a totally new generation launched this year.

The 30-second spot is called “Dareful Handle” and features the Tacoma being driven on various off-road surfaces and obstacles. In every event, the driver seems mighty confident, though the passengers are a little less so, as you’ll see in the ad. Of course, the Taco pushes through, and we certainly got a chuckle from the dialogue and enjoyed watching the truck be slid and slung around off-road.

You can watch the ad at the top of this post, and if you’re interested in learning more about the 2024 Tacoma, make sure to check out our full model line review here.

But wait, there’s more. Toyota debuted a second ad that you’ll only see if you’re watching the Super Bowl on Univision. It’s called “Undisclosed” and features the Tacoma rock climbing and taking its owners on a number of wild, off-road adventures. The sort of wheeling is far more intense and grueling than what the Tacomas went through in “Dareful Handle,” which makes it all the more enjoyable to watch. You can catch this second ad below.