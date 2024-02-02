World Car Awards finalists snub American-branded vehicles — except for Bronco

The list of World Car Awards has been whittled down to 10 finalists, but only one American brand — Ford — appears among the remaining nine carmakers for this year’s top award.

The Bronco is there, and it also is balloted as a finalist in the design category. The other categories are performance car, urban car, electric vehicle and luxury model. Each category has five finalists except World Car, which has 10. One brand conspicuous by its absence in any category: Tesla.

The winner in each is scheduled to be crowned March 27 at the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan. This year marks the 20th year of the World Car Awards and the partnership with the New York show.

The selection process involves 100-plus automotive journalists from 29 countries who vote, as they review and test-drive the eligible vehicles for the 2024 awards. Their journey is captured virtually on World Car TV.

If you’re counting, the brands that appear most on the six finals lists are Mercedes-Benz (four times), BMW (also four), Hyundai (three), and Volvo (three).

Here’s the full listing. A video clip showing all of them is here:

World Car

World Car Design of the Year

Ford Bronco

Ferrari Purosangue

Toyota Prius

Volvo EX30

Zeekr X

2024 World Electric Vehicle

BMW i5

Kia EV9

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Volkswagen ID.7

Volvo EX30

2024 World Luxury Car

- BMW 5 Series / i5

- Lexus LM

- Mercedes-Benz CLE

- Mercedes-Benz E-Class

- Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

2024 World Urban Car

- Abarth 500e

- BYD Dolphin

- Lexus LBX

- Suzuki Fronx

- Volvo EX30

2024 World Performance Car