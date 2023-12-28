VinFast bringing pickup concept and tiny VF3 to CES 2024

Vietnam-based VinFast will travel to CES 2024 to unveil a new concept, present an existing model to an American audience, and highlight its range of electric bikes. The company will also announce a round of updates for the VF9, an electric crossover pegged at the top of its range.

Shown above, left of the red VF8, the CES-bound concept remains shrouded in darkness. We see enough to tell that it takes the VinFast design language in a more rugged-looking direction. It sits much higher than the crossovers in the brand's range, its front end is taller, and it looks like it rides on meaty tires. And, note that the back end isn't visible; there's a very good chance we're looking at a pickup.

If that's the case, the concept will signal VinFast's intent to take on the Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning, among others. The firm is putting a major focus on electric cars, and nothing suggests its truck — assuming that's what we're looking at — will get a turbodiesel V8.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the tiny VF3 will make its American debut in the Las Vegas Convention Center. It stretches around 123 inches long, 66 inches wide, and 61 inches tall, so it's merely 17 inches longer than a Smart ForTwo, about as wide, and roughly as tall. The EV was unveiled earlier in 2023, and some of VinFast's American dealers want to see it on our shores. Will they get their wish granted? It's too early to tell. We asked, and we'll update this story if we learn more. An earlier unofficial report floated a base price of under $20,000.

The seven-seater VF9, one of the two VinFast models currently available in the United States, will receive a new in-car streaming service at CES 2024. The last bit of news the Vietnamese giant will announce during the annual show is a line of electric bicycles called DrgnFly.

More details about VinFast's mysterious concept will emerge in the coming days, and CES 2024 is scheduled to open on January 9.

Related Video