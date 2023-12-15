Cadillac Vistiq revealed, and driving the Mazda3 and Lexus TX | Autoblog Podcast #811

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They start by discussing the many cars being continued in 2024 and beyond, including the Chrysler 300C. They also note that the Honda e is toast as well. They discuss the hugs Tesla Autopilot recall and the potential fallout, and ponder the future of Scout Motors. Cadillac previewed its next EV, the Vistiq. Hagerty has released its latest Bull Market List of collector cars. In this weeks reviews, our hosts have been driving the Mazda3 and Lexus TX, and preview the Honda Passport Trailsport

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #811

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: