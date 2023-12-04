These are the cars being discontinued for 2024 and beyond

While we get new and updated car models every year, its inevitable that we'll need to say goodbye to some nameplates as well. This time around, it feels like we have confirmation or reports of an unusually large number of vehicles being discontinued in 2024 and the coming years.

We shouldn't be surprised. A large number of automakers are approaching their various target dates for electrification of their fleets. As such, some beloved internal combustion cars are going away, sometimes — like with the Dodge Charger and Challenger — with appropriate fanfare. Others are slinking away quietly, killed by slowing sales and changing consumer trends. Of course, the end of production doesn't necessarily mean permanent death. Some of these models could be resurrected in later years ... and probably as an EV.

With that in mind, here are the vehicles that are being discontinued in 2024 and beyond.

Audi R8

After 17 years, Audi’s R8 supercar won’t be returning for the 2024 model year. With no successor waiting in the bullpen, it’s possible something electric could take the place as Audi’s halo car. We did get a final spin in the R8 on Laguna Seca, which was pretty special.

Audi TT

Audi is discontinuing the TT after the 2023 model year. Europe got a Final Addition that didn’t make its way to the U.S. Like the R8, the TT is rumored to get an electric successor down the road.

Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV

While the most affordable Chevy EVs will cease production after this year, GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed it will eventually be replaced with a new generation using the automaker’s Ultium battery tech.

Chevrolet Camaro

GM is ending production of the Chevy Camaro after 2024, but is sending it off in style with a Collector’s Edition. Wouldn’t it be cool, though, if Chevy brought it back as an EV?

Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300

2023 is the last model year for this trio from Stellantis. Dodge leaned into the retirement party, building a number of “Last Call” models of the Challenger and Charger, while Chrysler’s last hurrah came in the form of the 300C.

Dodge Durango

The three-row Durango is slated to be replaced by the Stealth nameplate after 2024. The Durango name could make a comeback later, according to rumors, on a body-on frame SUV based on the Jeep Wagoneer’s platform.

Ford Edge

Ford will reportedly retire the Edge from the American market in 2024 in order to build EVs at its Oakville, Canada, plant.

Ford Escape

Newly refreshed for the 2023 model year, Ford’s popular Escape compact SUV is reportedly taking its leave in 2025 in order to usher in — you guessed it — an EV in its place.

Ford Transit Connect

2023 is the last year for the Ford Transit Connect, with Ford citing "efforts to reduce global manufacturing cost and complexity, alongside decreased demand for the compact van segment." It will continue life in Europe.

Genesis G70

According to a report, the Genesis G70 is being discontinued, with no successor in the works as the brand electrifies its entire lineup by 2025.

Jeep Cherokee

Yes, the long-lived Cherokee nameplate hits the trail. In fact, production already ended earlier this year. The larger Grand Cherokee sticks around, though.

Jeep Renegade

Another Jeep bites the dust. As Automotive News reported, and Jeep confirmed to Autoblog, this entry-level Jeep is following the Cherokee down that trail into the sunset. That will make the Compass the least expensive nameplate for the storied brand.

Kia Rio

One of the most affordable cars you can buy is getting the axe, per a report from Automotive News.

Kia Stinger

2023 marks the end of the line for the Kia Stinger, but rumors point to an electric successor arriving in 2025.

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati’s midsize sedan is on the chopping block for 2024, along with its Ferrari-sourced twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8. But, Maserati's Australian general manager Grant Barling told Drive, “The plan is for the Ghibli and Quattroporte to become one. So the Quattroporte will become a short-wheelbase [model] – Ghibli-sized, but called a Quattroporte.”

Mazda CX-9

Mazda’s excellent three-row SUV won’t return for 2024. There’s another family-hauling option from the same brand, though, in the also-great CX-90.

Mazda MX-30

Mazda’s odd EV, along with dreams of the rotary-powered range-extended version, is done for in the U.S. It will live on in other markets.

McLaren 720S

McLaren confirmed the demise of the 720S early in 2023. Then, in April, it revealed its successor, the lighter and more powerful 750S.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door is slated to depart the scene in 2024 or 2025, according to a report from Car and Driver.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and E-Class Class Coupe and Cabriolet

Both the coupe and convertible versions of the C- and E-Class are stepping aside, making way for the 2024 CLE-Class.

Mercedes-Benz CLS

The Mercedes CLS sedan retires in 2023 as the German automaker trims the fat on its product portfolio. While this four-door coupe exits stage left, the E-Class sedan it’s based on lives on.

Mercedes-Benz Metris

If you want a van with the Mercedes logo on the nose, you’ll have to move up to the larger Sprinter, as the Metris is taking its leave after the 2023 model year.

Mitsubishi Mirage

Mitsubishi is reportedly killing off its, and America’s, most affordable model in 2025, and hasn’t named a successor.

Nissan Maxima

2023 marks the last year of production for Nissan’s flagship sedan, the Maxima. This is speculation, but it’s possible Nissan could eventually revive the nameplate for an electric vehicle based on the IMs concept revealed in 2019. That doesn’t sound so bad.

