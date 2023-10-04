2024 Honda Passport gets more rugged TrailSport, stylish Black Edition

While the Honda Pilot has been completely redesigned, the smaller 2024 Honda Passport, which is effectively just a shorter version of the old Pilot, will continue on mostly unchanged. For the line as a whole, the only change is a new center console with a bigger storage bin. Yes, really. But there are some noteworthy changes with the TrailSport off-road trim and the new Black Edition.

The TrailSport is where the most attention has been paid. While it looks about the same, you may notice one of the first changes, a set of General Grabber all-terrain tires mounted to 18-inch wheels. Those tires come in at just under 30 inches in overall diameter, and the TrailSport's track front and rear is increased by about 0.4 inch. Beyond the tires, the TrailSport now gets unique suspension tuning down to the shocks, springs and anti-roll bars. They've been reworked for handling off-road duty and offering better wheel articulation. Visually, Honda has added a new Diffused Sky Blue color that's exclusive to the TrailSport model, and like the current version, there will be a selection of HPD accessories such as different wheels and fender flares to add more off-road style, as well as underbody protection.

Then there's the Black Edition. This is the new top of the Passport range, and it's very much aimed at street use with its standard 20-inch wheels. The Black Edition is only available in black, white, gray and red, and, as the name implies, it has loads of gloss black trim including the grille, mirrors, badges, the aforementioned wheels and other bits of trim. The interior gets freshened up with perforated leather with red accents and stitching. It also features heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and red accent lighting.

The 2024 Honda Passport line will reach dealerships this fall. Pricing hasn't been released, but expect it to remain close to the current model.