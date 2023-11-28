2024 Acura TLX with fewer trims and more equipment starts at $46,195

We'll start with the pricing for the revised 2024 Acura TLX, then recap the new math and what shoppers could get for the money. MSRPs for the sports sedan including the $1,195 destination charge, and the changes from 2023 launch pricing, are:

TLX with Technology Package: $46,195 ($1,450)

$46,195 ($1,450) TLX A-Spec: $51,195 ($1,500)

$51,195 ($1,500) Type S: $58,195 ($1,750)

There were eight trims on offer in 2023, a bit much for shoppers to parse and digest. Now there are three. The former TLX 2.0T entry-level trim is one of those biting the dust, resulting in an automatic $5,450 increase for a 2024 TLX compared to 2023 pricing at launch. A $500 price increase during 2023 means the real difference right now between a 2023 and a 2024 is $950. That TLX with Technology Package price pays for more standard equipment, Acura making its 12.3-inch all-digital display gauges factory fit across the board. The cluster presents two appearance choices here, a "Crafted" design that looks like two standard dials, and an "Advance" design that puts the tach and speedo on the periphery, filling the center with a speedo and various graphics for ADAS and infotainment. This trim also comes in front-wheel drive only, while the two trims above come standard with Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD).

The brand's Precision Cockpit touchpad infotainment controller carries over with a touchpad and a larger screen, 12.3 inches versus 10.3, and the processor running it is faster. Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto are now included, while the ambient lighting control is now accessed directly from the main menu rather than being buried in submenus.

Today's difference between a 2023 and 2024 A-Spec is $1,000. Taken like-for-like, though, this trim is actually $880 less expensive. The 2023 TLX sat on 18-inch wheels as standard, Acura charging $1,880 for an optional set of 19-inch wheels in Glint Black. For 2024, the 19-inchers are standard, wearing Shark Gray instead of Glint Black. On top of all this, the A-Spec gets gloss black on its new, reshaped rear spoiler, and gloss black diffuser encasing new round tailpipes in place of the old square covers.

Subtract that $500 bump from last year, the 2024 TLX Type S is $1,250 than a dealer inventory 2023 TLX Type S. The top trim adds a third gauge cluster design in Sport+ mode that features a big horizontal bar graph for the tach, which sounds similar to what’s in the Integra Type S. Throttle response in the Type S Sport+ mode has been sharpened, and also like the Integra Type S, the revised TLX Type S also allows you to fill the infotainment screen with extra gauges, in this case for turbo boost and a g-meter. The Type S picks up the head-up display and surround-view parking camera from the bygone Advance Package as standard. Standard Type S wheels come in Berlina Black to match the new gloss-black finish in its grille. The 20-inch PMC lightweight wheels in Copper Alloy can be had for $2,309 on all-season tires, or for $3,417 when wrapped in summer tires, as a dealer-installed option.

Every TLX benefits from more sound-deadening measures, a front end that looks more like the TLX Concept car with its frameless grille. The grille on every car does a much better job of obscuring a new, smaller radar sensor for the adaptive cruise control and forward collision prevention system is now completely encased behind the Acura logo. The sensor was previously a square plastic plate awkwardly placed on the grille mesh with the logo plopped on top. The blind-spot warning sensors were also upgraded for expanded field of vision.

The 2024 Acura TLX is at dealerships now.