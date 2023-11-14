2025 Toyota Camry goes all-hybrid, all the time

The 2025 Toyota Camry is here, and it's gone fully hybrid for this new generation. Well, at least it's a mostly-new generation. You'll notice that big chunks of the body, and thus the chassis, are still from the current model. But it's a major update with the new powertrains as well as the styling changes inside and out.

The Camry's new nose is obviously heavily inspired by the new Prius and other recent Toyota concepts, with its slender, boomerang-shaped headlights connected by a thin grille section. The mid-section is mostly carryover, and the rear has minor changes including new C-shaped taillights to match the front. The SE/XSE and LE/XLE trims are once again differentiated by styling, including unique grilles and the little canards on the edges of the SE/XSE's front bumper and a rear spoiler and diffuser. The XSE is also once again available with a contrasting black roof. And as a side note, while all Camrys have retuned suspension, the SE and XSE once again get sportier (likely stiffer) tuning than the LE and XLE.

The interior gets a more substantial overhaul. While positioning of air vents and screens giveaway some of the old bones, basically every panel inside has been totally changed with nifty flowing slats on the upper dash and diamond-patterned lower panels. LE and SE trims come standard with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch infotainment system, while the XLE and XSE trims get a pair of 12.3-inch screens, plus the availability of a 10-inch head-up display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is wireless device charging. The same goes for push-button start and dual-zone automatic climate control. The SE and XSE get unique touches such as aluminum pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift paddles. The XSE is also now available with a Camry-first: faux-suede microfiber trim on the upholstery. Other noteworthy features available include a panoramic sunroof (a first for hybrid Camrys) and a digital key. Standard safety features continue to abound with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and the Proactive Drive Assist that can apply gentle braking and steering assists to maintain vehicle position relative to other vehicles and for entering corners (it was first introduced in the Prius, you can read about our experiences with it here).

The powertrain is the most major change to the Camry, as every single one comes with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid that's related to the new-and-improved system introduced with the current Prius. With standard front-wheel drive, it makes 225 horsepower. All-wheel drive adds a motor to the back for the rear wheels, just like on the Prius and RAV4, and brings total output to 232 horsepower. That's between 17 and 24 horsepower more than the old hybrid, as well as similarly more than the previous non-hybrid base four-cylinder. Of course, the truly power hungry will likely miss the silken 3.5-liter, 301 horsepower V6 that's going away. Toyota didn't announce any fuel economy numbers for the new hybrid, but we would expect them to be comparable to the current hybrid's 46 to 52 mpg (depending on trim).

Toyota will have 2025 Camrys for sale next spring. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it will be available in LE, SE, XLE and XSE trims.

