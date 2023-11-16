2024 Kia Sorento gets quite the update with striking style and new tech

Just a few days ago, Kia teased an updated Sorento debut at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. Well, here it is. Kia's smaller three-row (smaller than the Telluride, anyway) was completely redesigned for the 2021 model year, so there's nothing dramatic to report here, but there are a few quality-of-life updates that should interest buyers who plan to keep this family hauler long-term.

Unlike some of the items on display at this year's L.A. show, the 2024 Kia Sorento isn't just a retread of something we've seen elsewhere. Kia seems intent on keeping its little three-row current, and this update comprises more than just a few inexpensive exterior revisions and shifts in packaging. In fact, the visible changes are quite striking for an intermediate update.

While the basic proportions and shape of the greenhouse remain unchanged, the Sorento has gone through extensive rhinoplasty. The wide front grille and headlight arrangement on the 2023 model (above left) was tossed entirely. Replacing it is a (somehow larger), more upright grille and vertical headlights. Combined with the already high beltline and rear "shoulders," the new front end makes the 2024 Sorento appear much taller and more upright. Whether that's an improvement or not? Well, we leave that up to you.

The interior overhaul was similarly extensive. Kia moved the infotainment controls to the center stack, freeing up space to expand the screen itself into the space previously occupied by the knobs and bezel. The central vents have changed orientation, no longer matching the tall side vents on the dash and freeing up space for the relocated infotainment buttons and cleaning up what was a busy, somewhat overwrought look to the stack. Kia calls its new screen setup a "panoramic" layout. It now comprises two 12.3-inch screens (previously, the infotainment was just 10.25 inches) on loaded models, while lower trims get a 4.3-inch TFT for the cluster instead.

Highlighting the interior feature updates is the new infotainment software. Starting in 2024, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available on every Kia Sorento. Previously, only the models without the fancy, navigation-equipped touchscreen offered wireless smartphone integration; the higher trims required you to plug your phone in. No more, says Kia. Order has been restored.

Model year 2024 will also mark the introduction of Kia's off-road(ish) X-Pro trim to the Sorento lineup. The X-Pro package builds on the X-Line's center-locking differential with standard 17-inch wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. It can also tow up to 4,000 pounds — up from the 2023 model's 3,500 pounds.

So far, the powertrains appear to carry over virtually unchanged. For gasoline models, the 2.5-liter inline-four returns, producing 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive remain standard, with all-wheel drive an option. Above that, the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 produces 281 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Kia says the hybrid and plug-in models are in the process of being updated and will be introduced as 2025 models with the same visual upgrades seen here. Expect details of those closer to their release next year.

Related video: