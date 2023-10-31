2023 Japan Mobility Show Editors' Picks

No, it's no longer called the Tokyo Motor Show, but the Japan Mobility Show is still in Tokyo and it still has to do with motors. In fact, with the rise of EVs, it's more of a motor show than ever before. And there were an astounding number of motors (and engines) to see, or at least concepts that hypothetically have them. Truly, we haven't seen a turnout this amazing since before the pandemic. As such, the 2023 Japan Mobility Show featured plenty of machines that could, and did, snag points from our editors. And yet, even with the massive field, one car, unequivocally, stole our hearts. Read on to see our favorites.

Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

5. (Tie) Toyota Land Cruiser Se While this concept is not quite the off-roader that the Land Cruiser is known to be, a street-focused electric SUV seems like a fine fit for the Toyota portfolio. It's hard to imagine we won't see an electric Land Cruiser come to production one day, filling out that as-yet underrepresented three-row EV segment. Give us an even more rugged version, and we'll be happy — Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

5. (Tie) Subaru Sport Mobility I'm still waiting for a fun, electric sport coupe, and as much as I enjoy the likes of the rear-drive BRZ, I could have some serious fun in something like this all-wheel-drive Subaru Sport Mobility year round. I could fill that hole in my heart left by my '04 WRX. — Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder

Toyota EPU concept

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Toyota EPU concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Toyota EPU concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Toyota EPU concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Toyota EPU concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

4. Toyota EPU You know what I like? Useful, funky little vehicles. The Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz fit that bill well, and it seems a lot of other people like them, too, based on demand. You know what I also like? EVs. You know what combines those two things? The Toyota EPU. Assuming it was priced fairly reasonably (well below $40,000 is what I'm thinking), I would seriously be looking at getting one. I also seriously hope that Toyota's seriously looking at launching this, because it seems like a seriously great package. Seriously. — News Editor Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mitsubishi D:X Concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

3. Mitsubishi D:X Concept We sure do wish Mitsubishi sold the Delica here in the United States. We've long been fans of the van, which initially was sold in rear-wheel-drive form but adopted four-wheel drive in the early 1980s, and judging by the numbers we see imported to the States, we're not the only ones. While the D:X Concept isn't actually a Delica, it surely previews the direction Mitsubishi plans to take the van. Color us impressed with the overall design, especially the front, which isn't quite a cabover but apes the one-box look with aplomb. We love the wide open panoramic view offered by the interior, and even if it had to be toned down for production, the side-mounted steering wheel and gauge binnacle is genius. A plug-in powertrain similar to what's already offered in the Outlander makes sense, offering efficiency around-town driving while allowing for all the off-road traversing a tank of gas allows. — Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski

Honda Prelude concept

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Honda Prelude concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Honda Prelude concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Honda Prelude concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Honda Prelude concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Honda Prelude concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

2. Honda Prelude Concept Honda gave us the surprise of the show by revealing a new Prelude. At first, we all thought it was electric and pondered the thought of a battery-electric two-door sports coupe. Pretty neat, right? Then, Honda clarified a day later that the Prelude is a hybrid-electric vehicle, giving us yet another theoretical model to ponder. Regardless of the powertrain, though, the return of the Prelude name on a Honda product is exciting news. It looks like a sporty two-door, and while it may shirk the proportions of the previous Prelude, it's still a looker in its own right. For now, I'm cautiously excited and hope that Honda can execute this comeback as well as it has with the Integra. — Road Test Editor Zac Palmer

Mazda Iconic SP concept

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mazda Iconic SP concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mazda Iconic SP concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mazda Iconic SP concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mazda Iconic SP concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mazda Iconic SP concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mazda Iconic SP concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mazda Iconic SP concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Mazda Iconic SP concept Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

