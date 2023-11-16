Kia EV3, EV4 concepts land in U.S. previewing future entry-level electrics

The EV3 and EV4 concepts will both ride on the global Hyundai/Kia E-GMP platform that underpins the bulk of the two companies' dedicated electric models, but we're being told to expect only 400-volt charging and smaller battery packs for these two cars. That's to be expected, as they're not nearly as large as the EV6 and barely-in-production EV9. While the EV3 goes with a traditional hatchback/crossover shape, the EV4 aims for a sportier liftback sedan style a la the Polestar 2. It will offer many of the same interior features Kia has in store for the EV3 concept, including its trick center console.