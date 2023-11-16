Attention all LA Auto Show goers: The Honda Prelude Concept is on the floor. Honda just announced that the Prelude is making a surprise appearance in LA just weeks after it was revealed at the Japan Mobility Show.

"Honda hybrid-electric models have been doing a great job of furthering our electrification strategy and now represent one-quarter of Honda sales in 2023," said Gary Robinson, Honda’s VP of Auto Planning and Strategy here in America. "Displaying the hybrid Prelude Concept demonstrates our electrification strategy in a sporty and dynamic package."

Unfortunately, that’s the closest that we’re going to get for now when it comes to new information out of Honda as it concerns the Prelude. The car’s mere presence in the U.S. is rather suggestive, though, and while Honda is staying silent on production plans, it’s clear the company is at least testing the waters to judge the response to the car here in America.

The basic details are all the same as before. Honda says the Prelude Concept is a hybrid-electric vehicle and that it’s designed to “advance the joy of driving into the electrified future.”

If you want to take a gander at the Prelude Concept in person, make sure to check out the public days of the LA Auto Show that run through November 26 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. We'll be updating this post with in-person photos once the show floor allows, so make sure to check back in later to see all the live shots.

Related video: