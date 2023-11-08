Junkyard Gem: 1987 Volvo 760 GLE Sedan

When Volvo finally created a replacement for the iconic 200 Series (which first appeared here as 1975 models but were virtually identical to their 140 predecessors from the A pillar back), that car was the 700 Series. As it turned out, the 240 was so beloved that it ended up outlasting its supposed successor in the showrooms, but the 740, 760 and 780 earned respectable sales worldwide. The first of the 700s to arrive in the United States were 760 sedans and wagons, with sales beginning in the 1983 model year and the cheaper 740 showing up for 1984. We saw a 760 Turbo sedan in a Colorado car graveyard last year, and now here's a naturally-aspirated 760 sedan in a Northern California yard.

The middle digit in Volvo model names represented the number of engine cylinders in earlier years, so you knew a 164 would have a straight-six under its hood, while a 264 boasted a V6. That rule got bent with the 700, so the 740 Turbo had a four-cylinder (presumably, turbocharging made up for the missing two pistons).

In this case, though, there really are six cylinders present. This is a 2.8-liter version of the PRV V6 engine, which was developed jointly by Peugeot, Renault and Volvo and used to power an incredible variety of European vehicles plus a handful from Detroit.

PRVs went into the DeLorean DMC-12, the Volvo 262C Bertone Coupe, the Alpine A310, the Citroën XM and the Eagle Premier/Dodge Monaco. Because the PRV design began as a V8 (that, sadly, never went into production), it has a V8-style 90° cylinder-bank angle. This one was rated at 145 horsepower and 173 pound-feet.

There was a version of the 760 available with a straight-six engine as well: the 760 Turbodiesel, which used a Volkswagen-sourced 2.4-liter oil-burner making 106 horsepower and 140 pound-feet. 1986 was the last model year for that car in the United States.

There was no manual transmission available in the 760 by 1987, so this car has the four-speed automatic.

The MSRP for this car was $28,290, or about $78,304 in 2023 dollars. You got a sunroof at no extra cost.

