Lexus brings new GX, old GX and LX off-road builds to 2023 SEMA show

Lexus is coming to this year’s SEMA show with three off-road SUV builds, one of its new 2024 GX, one of an old 2022 GX and one for the current three-row LX.
Starting with what’s new and fresh, the 2024 GX build (above) is of the 550 Overtrail+, and it’s made with Lexus Associated Accessory Products. You get Lexus-branded accessories, including rock rails, an on-board tire compressor and accessory black badging. As for the approved aftermarket components, this GX is rocking a Prinsu roof rack, Pelican BX90R and BX55S cargo cases, Prinsu rear window accessory panels and a Prinsu ladder to the roof. In case you get stuck, there are also rotoPax two-gallon containers, a DMOS Delta shovel and ARB Tred Pro recovery boards. No, Lexus didn’t meaningfully increase the new GX’s performance, but keep in mind that the GX is still brand new, and we might get those deeper modifications at next year’s SEMA show.
If you’re looking for a build that’s a little more than skin deep, check out the 2022 Lexus GX 460 Premium AAP Build. The body is wrapped in a Matte Yellow Saffron color, then Lexus took a set of 34-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires and mounted them to 18-inch wheels. CBI Offroad rock sliders and a full skid plate are fitted for protection. It also gets an ARB 12-volt portable air compressor, Weekender recovery kit, Tred Pro recovery boards and a Prinsu rear window accessor panel on the passenger side for more storage. And speaking of storage, the roof is housing a Prinsu roof rack that that facilitates both a Kammock Outpost Overland Hammock Stand andthe 10-foot-long Kammock Roo Double Hammock
Turn your attention inside, and you’ll find a 63-quart ARB Elements weatherproof fridge/freezer, an ARB Fridge Slide and a Goose Gear rear plate system that secures the fridge in place.
As for the 2022 Lexus LX 600 Premium AAP Build, the first thing you’ll notice is the Aquamarine wrap that is paired with the factory blacked-out appearance package. Modifications are light in a similar fashion as the 2024 GX’s were. You get a Kammk Crosswing car awning, a Yakima EXO OpenRange Deluxe camp kitchen and a Yakima EXO SwingBase installed on the hitch to help carry said kitchen. At the very top, you’ll notice a Prinsu roof rack with a Yakima SupDawg rooftop stand-up paddleboard and surfboard mount.
