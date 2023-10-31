Lexus brings new GX, old GX and LX off-road builds to 2023 SEMA show

Lexus is coming to this year’s SEMA show with three off-road SUV builds, one of its new 2024 GX, one of an old 2022 GX and one for the current three-row LX.

Starting with what’s new and fresh, the 2024 GX build (above) is of the 550 Overtrail+, and it’s made with Lexus Associated Accessory Products. You get Lexus-branded accessories, including rock rails, an on-board tire compressor and accessory black badging. As for the approved aftermarket components, this GX is rocking a Prinsu roof rack, Pelican BX90R and BX55S cargo cases, Prinsu rear window accessory panels and a Prinsu ladder to the roof. In case you get stuck, there are also rotoPax two-gallon containers, a DMOS Delta shovel and ARB Tred Pro recovery boards. No, Lexus didn’t meaningfully increase the new GX’s performance, but keep in mind that the GX is still brand new, and we might get those deeper modifications at next year’s SEMA show.