If you're a fan of off-road SUVs, the Lexus GX should already be on your radar. Just in case it's not, the 2024 model is coming in hot, packing a twin-turbo V6, a new suspension and other niceties inherited from the big papa of Toyota/Lexus SUVs: the LX. If you want an SUV that can just about do it all without breaking a sweat, come with us for a look at this redesigned beast.

The 2024 Lexus GX is about as close to a clean-sheet redesign as it gets these days. While its fundamentals are shared with Toyota's new trucks and the LX, there's very little here beyond the basic exterior shape that harkens back to the last-gen GX. That box-on-wheels look can now be augmented with a set of 33-inch all-terrain tires on the new Overtrail trim — one of six variants Lexus will offer. We might be running out of words for going off-road at this point, no?

The new GX measures 197 inches long (just under 3 inches longer than the model it replaces, Lexus says) and is based on Toyota's GA-F platform. Two- and three-row layouts are available, and the former can be had with second-row captain's chairs. Lexus added a new one-touch tumble system for the center row that allows easy access to the rear bench in three-row models.

The new GX chassis features a double-wishbone suspension up front and a multilink setup in the rear. Approach, breakover and departure angles are 26 degrees, 23 degrees and 23 degrees on the Premium (base) model, respectively. The Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims check in at 26/24/22 degrees; the breakover improvement is due to the extra height from the 33-inch tires. While the Overtrail's approach angle is no better than a standard model, GX Chief Engineer Koji Tsukasaki noted that those figures are for head-on approaches. The Overtrail's redesigned front bumper and fenders offer more clearance for approach (and turning in tight spaces) than the rest of the lineup.