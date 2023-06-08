5 cool things about the new 2024 Lexus GX Overtrail off-road trim

The 2024 Lexus GX is officially here, and while there are a ton of awesome new features, the Overtrail piqued our interest to a greater degree than any of the other GX trims. It’s chock full of intriguing design and mechanical differences to make it the best-looking and most capable of GX models, and we’re already digging Lexus’ execution. To get you caught up on all things Overtrail, below you’ll find five cool things about this new three-row SUV that blends the line between luxury truck and old Land Cruiser more than ever before.

The wheel and tire package is off-road-ready from the factory

If you buy a GX Overtrail (or Overtrail+), it’s going to come with 33-inch all-terrain tires wrapping 18-inch wheels from the factory. The smallest wheel option outside of the Overtrail trim is 20 inches in diameter, which is on the big side for off-roaders where maximum tire sidewall is better. The specific tire appears to be a Toyo Open Country all-terrain tire, and its size is 265/70R/18.

All Overtrails come with an electronic locking rear differential

As standard equipment on the Overtrail, Lexus tosses in a limited-slip differential with an electronic locking function. This will help you when off-road and attempting to accelerate out of a turn, making sure you’re sending an optimum amount of torque to each rear wheel. Lexus says it makes on-road driving better, too, as it allows the GX to react better to changes in road conditions, improving overall vehicle stability. Of course, all GXs will have four-wheel drive as standard equipment, too, and Lexus says that switching into "4hi" is quicker now due to enhancement to the electronic transfer case.

A ton of off-roading systems are standard on the Overtrail model

There's a long list of standard features that up the off-roading cred for the Overtrail over top of the regular GX models. The list includes Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and a 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor system. For even more capability, there’s the Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) available for improved wheel articulation, too.

The appearance extras and color/trim possibilities are rad

All Overtrail models come with unique black overfenders and a standard aluminum skid plate that really beefs up the GX’s look and feel on the road. It also opens up the possibility of a two-tone exterior paint finish, as you can choose a few different colors that can be combined with a black-painted roof. Those include Atomic Silver, Incognito, Nori Green Pearl and Earth — the last color, “Earth,” is a first for Lexus on the GX. Meanwhile, the interior is decorated with Olive Ultrasuede accents all over to further the outdoor vibe. And if you really want to jazz it up, the Overtrail+ models get unique seats that Lexus says improve comfort off-road and add massage functions for those in front.

There will be more Overtrails and accessories aplenty!

While the GX is the most natural use case for the Overtrail, Lexus alludes to the fact that this is only the beginning of Overtrail products that we’ll see from Lexus. Where it goes next with the new trim grade, we’ll need to wait and find out. In the meantime, Lexus says that it plans to offer “accessories, gear and experiences” for the Overtrail trim. The GX has become a favorite for Toyota and Lexus off-roaders, so a full suite of factory-backed accessories meant to make the cars more useable off-road makes a lot of sense.

