2022 Lexus GX gets big infotainment update, Black Line Special Edition

The 2022 Lexus GX mostly soldiers on with the same old platform and powertrain as before. But it is finally getting a pretty major infotainment update to help modernize it. Not only that, but it's getting a Black Line edition like other Lexus models with the lovely Nori Green Pearl paint available.

That infotainment upgrade is the addition of a 10.3-inch touchscreen. It should be much brighter, higher resolution and more pleasant to use than the quite-old existing unit. It's also accompanied by a revised center stack with more minimalist buttons and switches. The actual infotainment operating system also appears to be from other Lexus models, rather than the one shared with Toyotas. The evidence for this is in the inclusion of the unloved track pad, but you're unlikely to use it much with the prominent touchscreen.

Besides the physical infotainment improvements, it also comes with a few feature upgrades. The new system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, something that was sorely missing in the previous model year. Navigation is also now standard as are parking sensors and power folding and heated mirrors.

Then there's the Black Line Special Edition pictured at the top. Like other Black Line Lexus models, it's mostly a color and trim package, but a fairly attractive one. It comes with gloss black 18-inch wheels, grille surround and roof rails. The door handles are body color, and the bumpers are slightly tweaked design-wise. The taillights are red, rather than clear, and the trim gets an exclusive available color in the aforementioned Nori Green paint. Inside, the GX Black Line has a black headliner, black and grey upholstery, and matte black Ash wood trim.

Pricing and availability hasn't been announced yet, but we expect it to go on sale later this year.

