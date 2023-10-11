Suzuki reveals cute compacts and wild mobility concepts for Tokyo

Alongside Daihatsu, the other prime small car purveyor in Japan is Suzuki. And naturally, it has a variety of concepts based on production and upcoming models that will be revealed at the Tokyo Mobility Show. They aren't quite as radical as Daihatsu's concepts, but at least one of them looks production ready. Unfortunately, Suzuki hasn't given much information at all about its show vehicles, so we'll be going through them quickly.

First is the most interesting looking of the group, the eWX (pictured at top). It's a small electric hatchback that is mighty boxy. It's very reminiscent of the Lapin kei-class hatchback Suzuki currently offers. We could see this being translated into a production model pretty easily with the addition of more conventional lights and maybe fewer lime green accents. Although we'd be a little sad to see said accents go away.

Next up is the Suzuki Swift concept. This is clearly a preview of the next-generation subcompact for Suzuki. For reference, the Swift is similar to the Toyota Yaris, Mazda2 and others. This generation is definitely evolutionary, and it looks less sporty and aggressive than before. The Swift is something to watch, since it's also available in Europe.

Less exciting are the Spacia concepts, which are slightly modified versions of some of Suzuki's kei vans. Similarly, there's the eVX, which is an electric SUV concept. It's quite chiseled, but it was revealed in India back in January.