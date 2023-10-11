Suzuki reveals cute compacts and wild mobility concepts for Tokyo

Alongside Daihatsu, the other prime small car purveyor in Japan is Suzuki. And naturally, it has a variety of concepts based on production and upcoming models that will be revealed at the Tokyo Mobility Show. They aren't quite as radical as Daihatsu's concepts, but at least one of them looks production ready. Unfortunately, Suzuki hasn't given much information at all about its show vehicles, so we'll be going through them quickly.
First is the most interesting looking of the group, the eWX (pictured at top). It's a small electric hatchback that is mighty boxy. It's very reminiscent of the Lapin kei-class hatchback Suzuki currently offers. We could see this being translated into a production model pretty easily with the addition of more conventional lights and maybe fewer lime green accents. Although we'd be a little sad to see said accents go away.
Next up is the Suzuki Swift concept. This is clearly a preview of the next-generation subcompact for Suzuki. For reference, the Swift is similar to the Toyota Yaris, Mazda2 and others. This generation is definitely evolutionary, and it looks less sporty and aggressive than before. The Swift is something to watch, since it's also available in Europe.
Less exciting are the Spacia concepts, which are slightly modified versions of some of Suzuki's kei vans. Similarly, there's the eVX, which is an electric SUV concept. It's quite chiseled, but it was revealed in India back in January.
Suzuki doesn't just make cars, though. It has a booming motorcycle and scooter business. To that end, it also brought some two-wheeled concepts and some unique mobility ones. The MOQBA, which leads the gallery above, is the wildest, seemingly combining a tiny ATV with a four-legged walker from Star Wars. It's sort of a multi-purpose mobility device that allows for people to roll around, but also get up and over stairs and other obstacles. The Suzuki Go! is a sort of wheelchair, the Suzu-Ride and Suzu-Cargo are four-wheeled electric scooters, and the L-MA is a food delivery robot. On the larger front, we have the e-PO fold-up e-bike and the e-Choinori, both described as 50-cc class electric bikes. Finally, there's a Suzuki Burgman 400, but it's notable because it's running on hydrogen instead of gasoline.
