Coleman & Yeti are offering mega deals during Amazon Prime Day Week

If you enjoy the great outdoors, Amazon Prime Day has some great deals for you. Right now, you can score up to 55% off on outdoor equipment like tents, grills and tumblers from two of the industry's top brands, Coleman and Yeti. Whether you're looking to upgrade your camping gear or simply need to replace your worn-out equipment, these budget-friendly options are great choices.

The Montana 8-Person Tent is a steal, especially during Prime Day, with a staggering 71 percent off. This tent is so spacious that you can comfortably fit three queen-sized air mattresses inside. Standing at about 6 feet tall, it features pre-assembled poles for a quick setup and includes its own convenient carry bag.

This three-season pop-up tent is perfect for a solo adventure or a cozy fit for two. The 2-Person Pop-Up Tent comes with pre-assembled poles, making setup as fast as 10 seconds. Take your pick from the available blue or green options.

The Coleman Montana Elite 8-Person Camping Tent takes your camping experience to the next level with an array of smart features. While it maintains the same size as the Montana, it comes with built-in LED lights, a ventilated floor for improved breathability, and auto-roll windows to enhance airflow.

This rechargeable LED lantern boasts four removable light panels that recharge on its base, while the base itself serves as a lantern providing up to 800 lumens of brightness. Additionally, the base has a USB port for charging your devices and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Coleman's Portable Folding Utility Wagon is built to withstand the elements with rugged polyester construction. It conveniently folds up for easy storage or transport, and with 5 cubic feet of space, it can carry all your goods. Get it now at a 32 percent discount.

The Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill is the perfect campsite grilling companion. Packed with features like a push-button ignition, built-in thermometer, side tables, and a grease tray, this grill offers up to 20,000 BTUs for your campsite culinary adventures. With four burners, you can cook multiple items simultaneously. Its foldable design makes it a breeze to pack into your car or store when not in use.

The Yeti Half Gallon Jug, currently on sale for 10% off, is a Rambler that combines top-notch features like 18/8 stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulation, and a No Sweat Design. With an additional inch of Lid Insulation, it keeps your drinks frosty or piping hot for extended periods. Its innovative MagCap securely locks into its dock for worry-free chugging, and you can even pair it with the Rambler Jug Mount (sold separately) for convenient transport.

