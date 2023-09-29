These 23 low-mileage enthusiast cars are headed to auction

An impressive collection of over 20 cars built between 1956 and 2010 is scheduled to cross the auction block in early 2024. Tucked away in a barn in Birmingham, Alabama, the fleet includes several low-mileage — really, no-mileage — American classics, including 10 examples of the Chevrolet Corvette.

GiveMeTheVIN, the online marketplace organizing the sale, writes that the collection belonged to man named Earl Trammel. He owned several businesses on the south side of Birmingham, and he reportedly considered his hoard of classics an investment; GiveMeTheVIN says he distrusted Wall Street and the banking system. His ex-wife sold the collection to the auctioneer after his death in 2022.

Trammel clearly had a penchant for General Motors classics with relatively low mileage. Of the 23 cars looking for a new home, 15 were built by Chevrolet including a 1990 454 SS pickup with merely 19 miles, a 25-mile 1988 Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition, a desirable 1990 Corvette ZR1 whose odometer also displays 25 miles, and a 1971 Corvette Stingray that has covered 103 miles. If you want an older Chevy, there's a 1956 210 sedan with about 64,000 miles. If you prefer a Camaro, you can bid on a 1968 393 SS or a 47-mile 2010 model.

Moving outside of the Chevrolet realm, the list also includes a 2001 Pontiac Firebird TransAm with 247 miles, a 1987 Buick Grand National with 13,800 miles, and a 29,300-mile Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

Not a fan of General Motors? You're not entirely out of luck: There's a 90,000-mile 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, a 1973 Lincoln Continental with 830 miles, and a 46-mile 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning. You wont find a Chrysler product in the barn, and the only European car is a 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with a six-speed manual and 600 miles.

The majority of these cars look like they're in reasonably good shape compared to the average barn find; they were seemingly parked running and carefully stored, not dumped in a damp garage and forgotten about for decades. However, we're guessing that most will require at least some degree of recommissioning before driving to cars and coffee under their own power — assuming they're driven at all. What do you do with a 25-mile fourth-generation Corvette? Double its mileage by taking it into the canyons once, or display it in a museum?

GiveMeTheVIN will auction off the 23 cars in spring 2024, though a more specific date hasn't been set yet.