Lamborghini Lanzador Concept — what it's like to drive an extreme EV vision of the future

MONTEREY, Calif. — It’s not every day that an automaker gives you the chance to drive a priceless, one-of-one concept car on regular roads. It’s not every day that the car is Lamborghini’s Lanzador concept, an EV that’s Lamborghini’s (VOW3.DE) vision of what an electric, Lamborghini hypercar will look and feel like, when it comes out in 2028 — a distant five years from now.

Yahoo Finance was one of only a handful of outlets allowed to drive the Lanzador. There are many rules in life, but when an automaker gives you the keys to a one-of-a-kind supercar — you take them.

'It looks like a spaceship'

Many industry experts were surprised that Lamborghini even debuted this car, a 2028 model, during last month's Monterey Car Week — let alone allow a few select journalists to drive it, but here we are.

At first blush, the Lanzador is unmistakably a Lamborghini. Industry watchers expected the car to be a GT-style sport touring car with two rows, or in this case a 2+2 seating design, but Lamborghini went with a two door coupe setup. We’ll see if this holds for the production model.

The Lanzador sits higher up, with extra ground clearance, giving the car an almost crossover look, though with a much lower roofline. The car has Lamborghini’s shark-like front and strong shoulder line, which flows into sporty, wide haunches and an extremely raked rear windshield housed in the rear hatch door. The car is all hard angles, no curves.

“The starting point is a super sports car proportion in a higher position, a pilot position,” said Lamborghini head of design Mitja Borkert to Yahoo Finance. “Lamborghini is always designed with this one single center line — this is our trademark — this is where you recognize a Lamborghini… So if I'm doing this and if I'm doing the sculpture already, you've got a beautiful Lamborghini because it looks like a spaceship, and something really innovative.”

Inside, the Lanzador is even more “concept car,” with a floating dash and center console, featuring sharp angles you might see in an alien starcraft. The seats sit low in the cabin, though higher than in a sports car, and feature impossibly thin cushions giving it a stark, futuristic look.

My first thought was, "Does the interior, with its amped up and dramatic vibe, give the EV the emotion it needs, given the fact an EV drivetrain usually subdued?"

Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s chief technology officer, thinks so. If you look at the interior from the engineering perspective, we make a lot of effort that you sit really like in one of our supercars because the sitting position is very low, even more lower than in [our cars] today,” he told Yahoo Finance. “You have the view. If you forget for one second that the car is elevated, you have the feeling that you are sitting in one of our super cars, and this was really explicitly engineered.“

Mohr said the company is working on the sound of the EV so that it doesn't sound artificial and relates to the driver’s “reaction” to the car — sounds that can illicit a reaction is one way to put it, as I soon found out behind the wheel.