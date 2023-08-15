Lamborghini previews electric concept ahead of Monterey unveiling

Lamborghini will preview its first series-produced electric car (and the fourth member of its range) with a concept scheduled to break cover on August 18. It's keeping details about the model under wraps, but it published a dark teaser image that hints at what's in the pipeline.

Posted on the Italian brand's social media channels, the picture shows what looks like the top of either a low-slung sedan or a big coupe. We're not 100% sure what we're looking at yet, but we're nearly certain that it's not a crossover. Instead, the silhouette vaguely reminds us of the Estoque, a close-to-production design study that could have morphed into a high-performance sedan but ultimately remained a concept.

Keep in mind that this is pure speculation; Lamborghini's image doesn't show shut lines so we don't know whether the concept — whose name hasn't been revealed yet — has two or four doors. Officially, company executives have described the car as "a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating layout" developed to fill the gap between super-sport cars like the Revuelto and the Urus SUV. It will offer "comfortable" rear seats.

If it's a coupe, the fourth model will land in a very small segment. While two-door models with a 2+2 layout were reasonably common in the 1960s and the 1970s, even in the Lamborghini range, they've all but disappeared in recent years. Some of the more notable torchbearers left include the second-generation Maserati GranTurismo, which is also offered with an electric powertrain, and the Bentley Continental GT.

As for the drivetrain, we'll need to be patient to find out how Lamborghini plans to deliver an electric model that's as engaging to drive as its gasoline-powered cars. The brand has stressed that its fourth model will arrive as a standalone car, so it won't land as an electrified version of, say, the Huracán's replacement. We're betting it will be electric-only; we're not expecting this Bull will offer several powertrain options.

More details about Lamborghini's next concept will emerge in the coming days, and its unveiling will take place on August 18. However, note that what you'll see in Monterey in a couple of days isn't necessarily what you'll see in showrooms when production starts later in the 2020s.

