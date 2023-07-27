Ford Mustang Dark Horse R revealed as track-only one-make series machine

The racing Mustangs just keep coming. Ford already revealed the Mustang GT3 and Mustang GT4 for its latest generation, and now there's the Mustang Dark Horse R. And yes, the Dark Horse R is indeed based on the road car Dark Horse, but this version of the ‘stang is exclusively for the race track.

Ford’s purpose for this particular flavor of racing Mustang is for folks to buy it and then race it in a new Mustang Challenge spec racing series sanctioned by IMSA. There will be a calendar of 10 to 12 races starting in 2024, and of course, there will be a series champion and payouts to the best finishers in all the races.

As for the car itself, Ford says it bridges the gap between the stock road car and the GT3/GT4 race cars. The 5.0-liter V8, rated at 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque stock, and Tremec six-speed carryover. From there, the Dark Horse R gets an upgraded oil system, upgraded transmission and differential cooling and a Borla racing exhaust system. It also gets a full cage, Multimatic DSSV dampers, adjustable anti-roll bars, adjustable front camber plates, Brembo race-spec brakes in front and rear, unique wheels and slick tires. Since it’s a race car, the Dark Horse R is fortified with front and rear tow hooks, reinforced jacking points and underbody tie-down hoops. On the inside, you’ll get a Recaro FIA racing seat, quick-release steering wheel, fire suppression system, MoTeC data display and logging system and a racing fuel cell.

All of the above is yours for a starting price of $145,000. That's more than double the price of the standard Mustang Dark Horse. Ford says deliveries will begin before preparation for the 2024 racing season begins.

