Ford shows off Le Mans-ready Mustang GT3

Ford announced the 2024 Mustang last year, so it was only a matter of time before we started seeing its impact on the world of motorsport. As part of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans celebration, Ford revealed its new FIA GT3 entry. Based on the Mustang Dark Horse, the car is set to enter competition in 2024.

The Mustang GT3 will sport a Coyote-derived V8 engine and components from Multimatic and Ford’s rally partner, M-Sport, who will handle the assembly of the 5.4-liter engines. Ford said the GT3 also gets a bespoke short-long arm suspension setup, a rear-mounted transaxle gearbox, GT3-specific aerodynamic bodywork and carbon fiber body panels.

Though it’s just now reaching the public eye, the car already has a team lined up for racing in 2024, as Proton Competition plans to field the car in the 2024 World Endurance Championship series and the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.

You might be familiar with Ford’s exploits against Ferrari at Le Mans from the movies, but today’s competitive field is broad and unforgiving. “Ford and Le Mans are bound together by history,” CEO Jim Farley said before noting that “it is not Ford versus Ferrari anymore. It is Ford versus everyone. Going back to Le Mans is the beginning of building a global motorsports business with Mustang, just like we are doing with Bronco and Raptor off-road.”

Troy Lee, a legendary motorsports designer, designed the colorful car you see here. It also sports a new logo from Ford Performance, which the automaker said is easier to use on car liveries, apparel and marketing assets. That said, next year, the car we see on the track will feature a team- and sponsor-specific livery that will likely differ significantly from these early images.

Ford’s approach with the new Mustang is a now-well-worn approach with sports car releases. General Motors and Chevrolet found success with the C8.R Corvette, based on the new mid-engine car that was released in 2020, and Porsche has fielded several versions of the 911 over the years.

