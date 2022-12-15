When Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang to the world, it detailed the new engine lineup, but didn’t put final numbers to paper. Today, Ford is revealing the figures we’ve all been waiting for.

Starting from the top with the Mustang Dark Horse, the 5.0-liter V8 in this model will produce 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque. Upgrades over the standard GT model’s V8 include a uniquely balanced crankshaft, forged connecting rods and strengthened camshafts. Slotting in behind the Shelby GT350’s 5.2-liter V8, the Dark Horse’s engine is the second-most powerful naturally aspirated V8 to ever find its way into a production Mustang.

The standard Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 is rated at 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. For comparison’s sake, that’s 30 horsepower and 5 pound-feet of torque more than the outgoing Mustang GT’s engine. For a slight boost in power and an even bigger boost in sound, you can optionally spec the active-valve performance exhaust. This increases output to 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque with its more free-flowing design. Plus, you can choose to drive around in either quiet or loud mode.