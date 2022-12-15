When Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang to the world, it detailed the new engine lineup, but didn’t put final numbers to paper. Today, Ford is revealing the figures we’ve all been waiting for.
Starting from the top with the Mustang Dark Horse, the 5.0-liter V8 in this model will produce 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque. Upgrades over the standard GT model’s V8 include a uniquely balanced crankshaft, forged connecting rods and strengthened camshafts. Slotting in behind the Shelby GT350’s 5.2-liter V8, the Dark Horse’s engine is the second-most powerful naturally aspirated V8 to ever find its way into a production Mustang.
The standard Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 is rated at 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. For comparison’s sake, that’s 30 horsepower and 5 pound-feet of torque more than the outgoing Mustang GT’s engine. For a slight boost in power and an even bigger boost in sound, you can optionally spec the active-valve performance exhaust. This increases output to 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque with its more free-flowing design. Plus, you can choose to drive around in either quiet or loud mode.
- 2024 Ford Mustang
- Image Credit: Ford
As for the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder base engine, output stands at 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The only gain seen here is an extra 5 horsepower, as torque is the same as before. You can specify an optional active-valve performance exhaust here, too, but Ford doesn’t quote higher power figures in the four-cylinder’s case. As a reminder, Ford nixed the manual transmission for the turbo four-cylinder, so you’re only able to have it with the 10-speed automatic now. Fuel economy numbers aren’t available for V8 versions of the Mustang, but Ford estimates the EcoBoost will be rated at 22 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined.
The new Mustang is scheduled to go on sale in summer 2023, and pricing will be revealed closer to that time.
