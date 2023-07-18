Hennessey announces 850-hp 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang hasn't reached showrooms yet, and it's allegedly "much more difficult to tune" than its predecessor, but that won't stop Hennessey from supercharging it. The brand announced a package called H850 that increases horsepower to 850.

Based on the range-topping Dark Horse trim, the bundle includes a supercharger for the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a high-flow intake system, upgraded fuel injectors and a new fuel pump. Hennessey also adds engine management software it developed in-house. The end result will be 850 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, numbers that represent massive increases over the stock, naturally-aspirated V8's figures of 500 and 418, respectively. Buyers can keep the standard six-speed manual transmission or pay extra for a 10-speed automatic.

Hennessey hasn't released any other performance numbers. And, while it doesn't sound like the company is making modifications to the engine's internal oily bits, the Dark Horse already has engine upgrades from Ford such as forged connecting rods and strengthened camshafts.

Visual changes are part of the package as well. Hennessey's H850 will stand out from the regular-production Mustang Dark Horse with a front splitter, side skirts and a rear wing made from carbon fiber to keep weight in check. Forged aluminum-alloy wheels come standard, while an array of emblems and decals add a finishing touch to the look. The white graphics pictured above are found on the list of options.

Hennessey has already started taking orders for its H850 package, and it expects to deliver the first cars in the fourth quarter of 2023. Pricing hasn't been publicly announced yet, but the company notes that every H850 is covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty plan.

Ford isn't letting aftermarket companies have all of the fun with the new Mustang. Company boss Jim Farley hinted at a street-legal Mustang GT3 on his personal Twitter page, and spy shots taken earlier in 2023 suggest that the racing-derived coupe will receive a wide-body kit and a center-exit exhaust system. Meanwhile, our spies might have spotted the first Shelby-tuned evolution of the seventh-generation Mustang.

