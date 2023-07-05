At Lamborghini, gasoline is going, going, gone

Those who've waited this long to plunk down a deposit on a Lamborghini with a full combustion motor have waited too long. For six decades, the Italian brand, founded in 1963 to compete with Ferrari, delivered V8s, V10s and V12 gasoline powered engines to its aficionados. But as of now, its official: the order books have closed on Lambo’s Huracan and Urus models. Stephan Winkelmann, head of the Volkswagen subsidiary, informed the German newspaper WELT this week that all ICE models are now sold out until the end of their production cycle.

Only hybrid and electric vehicles will be made from next year and transitioning to the end of the decade. The 2023 Huracan with its 631 horsepower V-10 is starting priced at about $210,000. To prepare for the switch to hybrid power, Lamborghini has invested “at least 1.8 billion Euros,” which is about $2 billion, to produce a lineup of hybrid vehicles ready for release by late 2024 and into 2025. The company’s next hybrid model is the Revuelto, which pairs a V12 engine with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The brand anticipates offering a fully electric car “by the end of the decade,” Winkelmann has said. Globally, Lamborghini delivered 9233 vehicles in 2022, up from 8420 the previous year.

