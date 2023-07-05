Mitsubishi's 2024 updates include free maintenance, new trim levels

Mitsubishi is making several changes to its portfolio for the 2024 model year. It's expanding its range with new trim levels that benefit from a longer list of standard features and several specific styling cues, and it's giving buyers free maintenance for two years or 30,000 miles.

Starting at the top of the range, the hybrid and non-electrified variants of the Outlander get a new Platinum Edition variant characterized by Black Diamond paint, a roof panel finished in Alloy Silver for a two-tone look, a Light Gray interior, and silver-colored interior trim, among other accents. Mitsubishi will fully detail the trim level later in 2023. The Black Edition package offered during the 2023 model year returns for 2024. It's compatible with the SE and SEL trim levels, and the latter gets black exterior trim as well as black leather upholstery.

SE and SEL variants of the Eclipse Cross receive a power-operated hatch with a kick-motion sensor, while the SE's list of standard features grows further with adaptive cruise control, a USB port for rear-seat passengers, and a leather-upholstered steering wheel. The LE model gets a free two-year subscription to Mitsubishi Connect and FAST-Key keyless entry technology. The range will expand later in 2023 with a Special Edition model that will feature "rugged, off-road-inspired styling enhancements," according to the Japanese company.

Positioned as Mitsubishi's entry-level crossover, the Outlander Sport highlights Mitsubishi's off-road heritage with a Trail Edition model that's characterized by black graphics on the hood, black exterior trim, mud flaps, and all-weather floor mats. Photos of the model haven't been released yet, however. And, don't look for a 2024 Outlander Sport GT on your local dealer's lot: Mitsubishi changed the trim's name to SEL.

Updates to the Mirage hatchback and the Mirage G4, which are both nearing the end of their life cycle, are relatively minor. The LE trim level positioned near the bottom of the range benefits from a longer list of standard features, including a driver's armrest, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers. Graphite Gray and Jet Black join the color palette to replace Mercury Gray and Mystic Black, respectively.

Every member of Mitsubishi's 2024 range regardless of size, price, and trim level benefits from free maintenance for two years or 30,000 miles, whichever comes first. The plan includes three engine oil and filter changes, three tire rotations, and one cabin air filter replacement.

Mitsubishi dealers across the nation will begin receiving 2024 models in the coming months.

