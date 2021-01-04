Mitsubishi released pricing information for the 2021 Outlander Sport, its best-selling model in the United States. Redesigned for 2020, the crossover enters the new year with a cheaper base price thanks to a new trim.

Pricing for the 2021 Outlander Sport starts at $22,090, including a mandatory $1,095 destination charge. For context, the 2020 model started at $23,690 once the same destination charge was added to the bottom line.

While the 2020 range started at the ES trim, the 2021 lineup begins with the S, which is only offered with front-wheel-drive. Every trim level gains an array of standard safety features for 2021, including forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams. Motorists who want rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lights, and automatic headlights will need to step up to the ES trim priced at $24,090 including destination.

At the other end of the spectrum, the all-wheel-drive-only GT starts at $28,090. Mitsubishi gave buyers looking for something in between the bottom- and top-end trims an additional option by releasing a new trim called Limited Edition for 2021. Based on the ES trim, and priced at $25,090 when ordered with front-wheel-drive, it gains a black grille, black mirror caps, black 18-inch wheels, plus red accent stitching on the inside. It's limited in name only; don't expect to find a numbered plaque on the dashboard and a certificate of authenticity in the glovebox.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which makes 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel-drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) come standard, and all-wheel-drive is available at an extra cost on most trim levels. Buyers who select the GT are rewarded with a 2.4-liter four rated at 168 horses and 167 pound-feet of twist. It's exclusively offered with all-wheel-drive, and it's also bolted to a CVT. According to the EPA, combined fuel economy checks in at 27 mpg for the 2.0, and 26 mpg for the 2.4.

Mitsubishi stores across the nation will begin receiving the 2021 Outlander Sport in February. While it won't be joined by the i-MiEV, it's part of a broad model offensive that also includes the redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross.