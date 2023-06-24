2023 Mitsubishi Triton coming after the Ford Ranger overseas

Dark preview images published by the Japanese brand depict a pickup that has been reinvented from the ground up. While the current Triton features rather unusual proportions characterized by a slanted shut line and a super-sized rear overhang, its successor looks a little more conventional, though we'll make the final call when we see it in the metal. We spot a tall, upright front end with LED accents that Mitsubishi describes as "resembling the sharp gaze of a hawk" and a rectangular grille with both "Mitsubishi" lettering and the company's emblem.

The next-generation Mitsubishi Triton is coming soon to a trail near you — assuming you live outside of the United States. Known as the L200 in some global markets, the truck was shaped by a new, more rugged-looking design language that Mitsubishi calls "Beast Mode."

We're curious to find out what's under the sheet metal. Mitsubishi recently expanded its European range with badge-engineered Renault models, such as the Clio-based Colt. Nothing suggests that the Triton is a badge-engineered version of another truck, and the current-generation Nissan Navara (which is unrelated to our Frontier) is likely too old to provide its platform. Could it be the other way around? Mitsubishi is part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, and the group strives to achieve economies of scale, so the Triton could also preview the next Navara.

Of course, this is pure speculation. Nothing is official at this stage, and Mitsubishi isn't ready to release technical details. It hasn't published images of the interior yet, but a preview video embedded above suggests that upmarket models will receive a free-standing touchscreen for the infotainment system and a dial to select one of the transfer case's different options. Broadly speaking, we're expecting that the next Triton will offer a more SUV-like interior to reflect the fact that, even outside of America, buyers are increasingly using pickups as daily drivers.

Mitsubishi will unveil the next-generation Triton in Thailand, where the model will be built, on July 26. The truck will be sold in a long list of nations, including several countries in Latin America and in the Middle East, but it doesn't sound like it will be offered in the United States. Elsewhere, the Triton will compete in an increasingly crowded ring against the Ford Ranger, the Volkswagen Amarok, and the Toyota Hilux.

