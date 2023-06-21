Buick Electra E4 and E4 GS Ultium-based EVs introduced in China

China leads the way with Buick's revival, this month seeing the Trishield brand introduce another Ultium-based EV in two flavors for the Asian market. First comes the Electra E4, the crossover-coupe version of the Electra E5 that emerged from hiding in March. We know the formula — a little lower, a little shorter, a littler wider than the traditional sibling, with a steeper slope in the roof and a much faster backlight. The E4 wears a different front fascia design and touts subtle shifts like a single DRL instead of the dual DRLs on the E5. It goes a bit further with dual spoilers out back, a design trend found on decadent crossovers like the Aston Martin DBX and Genesis GV70 Coupe Concept.

The E4 is touch larger than our Buick Envision, the Chinese Electra about 7 inches longer, an inch wider, and 2.4 inches lower than the Envision, on a wheelbase 4 inches longer.

The interiors hew to the design shown in the E5, with a bit more flash added. The same EYEMAX 30-inch, 6K curved screen forms the heart of the Buick Virtual Cockpit. The carmaker says front passengers get 39.9 inches of headroom in the E4, and there is "customer-pleasing headroom and knee space for second-row passengers," everyone bathed in light from the 12.9-square-foot low-radiation panoramic roof. It has 28 bins and cubbies for storage and 15.6 cubic feet of cargo room.

Underneath the skin, the entry-level powertrain has a 65-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery powering a motor on the front axle making 241 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. Based on China's test cycle, range is estimated at up to 329 miles. For now, the Electra E4 is only available with front-wheel drive.

Then there's the E4 GS, the first EV to merit Buick's Gran Sport designation. It's distinguished from the regular E4 with tweaks like a black diamond grille, black mirror caps, Night Bronze accents outside and in, 20-inch wheels hiding six-piston Brembo brakes on the front rotors, and illuminated sills. The GS starts with the same FWD drivetrain as the plain E4, but adds an AWD trim as well that's powered by a larger 79.7-kWh battery and makes 283 hp and 343 lb-ft. The front-driver can hit 62 miles per hour in 7.6 seconds. The AWD model cuts that sprint time to 6.2 seconds and increases range to an estimated 385 miles. Top speed for both drivetrains is 112 miles per hour.

The list of standard safety features and assistance systems counts adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, lane centering assist, and lane departure warning. Super Cruise will be optional.

The Electra E4 in all its guises will be a China-only offering. Buick's first EV here is expected to be a version of the Electra E5, which already looks like our new 2024 Envision.