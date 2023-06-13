2024 Buick Envision previewed with new design, Super Cruise technology

The second-generation Buick Envision will enter the 2024 model year with an array of updates inside and out and Super Cruise hands-free technology. While the model won't make its full debut until later in 2023, an official preview image gives us a good idea of what to expect.

Buick designers gave the Envision's front end a complete overhaul; this is not a subtle nip-and-tuck. The crossover gets a bigger grille positioned lower on the front fascia, bright trim, and the new Buick emblem on its hood. The headlights are now integrated into the bumper, Jeep Cherokee-style (or Citroën-style, depending on where your automotive references lie), and LED daytime running lights replace the outgoing Envision's headlights. The revamped look brings the Envision in line with other recent additions to the Buick range, like the Encore.

We'll need to be patient to find out what the rear end looks like, though the overall proportions haven't significantly changed. Similarly, Buick hasn't released photos of the interior yet. We're guessing that infotainment- and trim-related changes will be part of the 2024 updates.

The updated Envision will bring the Super Cruise technology already available in several General Motors products, including the Chevrolet Tahoe, to the Buick brand for the first time. Likely offered as an option with a four-digit price tag, the system will allow drivers to take both hands off the wheel when the right conditions are met; the car notably needs to be on a highway that General Motors has mapped. Super Cruise won't make the Envision autonomous, the driver will need to remain focused on the road ahead and ready to take over if needed, but it should make long trips less tiring. As of writing, General Motors has mapped over 400,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada.

Built in China, the 2024 Buick Envision will go on sale across the nation before the end of 2023. More details about it will emerge in the coming months. It's too early to tell what's next, but the company promised it will unveil two additional new vehicles before the end of 2024.