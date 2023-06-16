Toyota Land Cruiser returns, Porsche shows Mission X | Autoblog Podcast # 785

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor John Beltz Snyder. This week's big new is that Toyota officially confirmed the return of the Land Cruiser to the U.S. We also talk about GM adopting Tesla's charging standard, Porsche's Mission X electric hypercar concept, early issues with Tesla's Cybertruck, the possible return of the Chevy Bolt, some amazing barn find Ferraris and Le Mans. Also, we've been driving the Chrysler 300C, Toyota Sienna, Ford Escape and an electric school bus from Lightning eMotors.
Autoblog Podcast # 785
- It's official: Toyota Land Cruiser is coming back to the U.S.
- GM partners with Tesla for Supercharger access, adoption of NACS
- Porsche Mission X concept points at brand's next hypercar
- Leaked document shows significant early issues with Tesla Cybertruck
- GM CEO Mary Barra hints at Chevrolet Bolt's return on Ultium platform
- Historic Ferraris that were 'lost and found' go to auction in Monterey
- Some thoughts on Le Mans
- Cars we're driving
- 2023 Chrysler 300C
- 2023 Toyota Sienna
- 2023 Ford Escape
- Lightning eMotors electric school bus
