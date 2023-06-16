Toyota Land Cruiser returns, Porsche shows Mission X | Autoblog Podcast # 785

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor John Beltz Snyder. This week's big new is that Toyota officially confirmed the return of the Land Cruiser to the U.S. We also talk about GM adopting Tesla's charging standard, Porsche's Mission X electric hypercar concept, early issues with Tesla's Cybertruck, the possible return of the Chevy Bolt, some amazing barn find Ferraris and Le Mans. Also, we've been driving the Chrysler 300C, Toyota Sienna, Ford Escape and an electric school bus from Lightning eMotors.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast # 785

