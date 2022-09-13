Chrysler 300C returns for 2023 with SRT power and more

Chrysler will revive the SRT formula for a special 2023 300C model equipped with the snarling 6.4-liter Hemi V8. While the badge itself won't return, the 2023 300C will offer everything the old 300 SRT had and more, including a limited-slip differential, big brakes, a sport exhaust and active dampers. Chrysler 300 Scat Pack, here we come — but you'd better act fast, as only 2,000 of them will be produced for the U.S. market (plus another 200 for Canada). And after 2023, the whole Chrysler 300 lineup will be gone for good.

"We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300 and it’s iconic legacy in the automotive world," said Chrysler brand chief Chris Feuell. "The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences."

Chrysler last sold the 300C variant (with its standard 5.7-liter Hemi V8) for the 2020 model year. While the 5.7 was still available in the 300S, the C was long the pinnacle of non-SRT models in the 300 lineup. In much the same way that Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance revived the underlying formula of the old IS F, this limited-edition 300C brings back the magic that made the SRT8 (later just SRT) model so desirable.

Before it was canned for the U.S. market in 2015, the 300 SRT was briefly offered with the 6.4, albeit with the five-speed automatic that dated to the Daimler-Chrysler years. The 2023 revival packs 485 horsepower (up from the old SRT's 470) and 470 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels by way of an eight-speed automatic and limited-slip differential. Chrysler says this combo is good for a 4.3-second sprint to 60 and a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds.

From there, the list of goodies on this limited-run 300C lines up pretty closely with a standard Dodge Charger Scat Pack. Chassis improvements include four-piston Brembo brakes and active dampers, and the round black tips are attached to an active exhaust to allow for mild cruising or wild hooning. Unique 20-inch wheels, black chrome accents on the grille and bumpers, blacked out head- and taillights and a new tri-color Chrysler badge will help the 2023 300C stand out in a crowd.

Inside, unique elements include Black Laguna leather seats embossed with the 300C logo, unique silver stitching, carbon fiber inserts and gloss black trim. Chrysler's 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is included in the package, as are heated/ventilated seats and a heated steering wheel. The 2023 300C will be a one-size-fits-all-proposition with an MSRP of $56,595 (including destination).