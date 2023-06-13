The rugged, go-anywhere Toyota Land Cruiser is coming back to the American market after a brief hiatus. The brand confirmed the storied nameplate's return in a short video posted on its social media channels, but the next Land Cruiser sold here might be smaller than the last.

Embedded below, the five-second-long preview video highlights some of the emblems that the off-roader has worn in its decades-long history. Dyed-in-the-wool enthusiasts will immediately recognize the 20-Series, the 40-Series and the 60-Series models, among other variants of the Land Cruiser. Toyota's caption couldn't be clearer: "Did you really think we'd be gone for long? The legend returns."

The trail of official information ends there — it's better than nothing and it's enough to whet our appetite. However, an unverified report claims that the next Land Cruiser we'll see in showrooms won't be the new 300-Series model unveiled in 2021 and sold in several global markets, including the Middle East. If that's what you want to put in your driveway, the Lexus LX 600 is your only option. It doesn't sound like the 70-Series Land Cruiser will receive clearance to travel here, either. Instead, we'll reportedly get a market-specific version of the next-generation Land Cruiser Prado. It hasn't been unveiled yet, but it should be closely related to the new 2024 Lexus GX (below) under the sheet metal.