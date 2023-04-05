2024 VW Atlas Peak Edition revealed, looks ready to rock on the rocks

If the prospect of “more rugged” fits into your truck-buying ethos this year and the idea of a Land Rover is a bit too “unpretty” for mild off-roading, consider the new 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. It certainly looks the part.

Debuting today in public at the VW stand at the New York International Auto Show, the Atlas Peak is an exercise in mobile design accoutrements: a gloss-black “X” design element stretches across the lower fascia, borrowed from Atlas Cross Sport. Two chrome strips pop on an otherwise blacked-out grille, flowing to either side of the illuminated logo.

Want new colors? Avocado Green and Pure Grey are exclusive to this model. Black mirror caps, window surrounds, wheel arches and roof rails complete the black-out look in profile.

Not enough décor? The Peak Edition logo on the side of the quarter panel is orange and chrome, and at the rear, a black tailgate strip meets a rugged black and silver diffuser with chrome exhaust bezels.

In the cabin, VW explains, is “Titan Black leatherette paired with light grey accents and orange contrast stitching. Dash and door inserts in a black metallic check pattern further set the look apart from the rest of the Atlas family.” There’s a steering wheel clip bearing the same logo as the exterior badging and ambient lighting with 30 color choices

The Peak Edition takes its cues from a concept called the Basecamp Camping model that was shown previously at the SEMA show. The basis of that example was a VR6-equipped Atlas SEL with the Basecamp appearance package, which adds fender flares, rocker panels and bumper additions. It also picked up Fifteen52 wheels VW sells, plus an H&R Springs suspension lift kit, wheel spacers and all-terrain tires.

VW promises more details on the SUV at the launch this summer.

