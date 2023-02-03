Honda issues 'do not drive' order for older cars with recalled Takata airbags

Honda and Acura instructed owners of more than 8,000 cars built from 2001-2003 to park them until they can have their Takata airbags replaced as part of the ongoing global campaign to eliminate millions of deadly inflators. Honda says the "Alpha" generation Takata inflators can fail at rates as high as 50%, causing potentially fatal injuries from flying shrapnel in the event of a collision.

Honda and Acura models with the "Alpha" generation Takata airbags include:

"Approximately 8,200 Honda and Acura vehicles with the most dangerous airbags are still being driven today. Honda has replaced or accounted for more than 99% of Alpha inflators, but it is absolutely critical that these remaining vehicle owners act now to protect themselves and their loved ones," Honda's announcement said. "These vehicles are 20 to 22 years old now, and the risk to vehicle occupants is dire. Alpha air bags are some of the oldest under recall, and they have a 50% failure rate. If the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face could kill or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries."

Honda and Acura are far from the only brands whose models were built with defective inflators. A campaign has been underway for the better part of a decade to replace millions of the devices worldwide as drivers continue to die from injuries caused by exploding inflators.

All such repairs are free of charge to customers. Acura/Honda Customer Service can be reached at 888-234-2138 or by visiting their Takata website.