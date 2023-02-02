2024 Toyota Tacoma interior starts to shape up in spy photos

The next-generation Toyota Tacoma has been spied again, and these photos give us one of our best looks at the new truck's interior. Unsurprisingly, it borrows significantly from other Toyotas, particularly the current Tundra and Sequoia.

This example has a large center screen that's clearly running Toyota's newest infotainment system. It's blended into the instrument cluster cowl, but with a fair bit of space between it and the actual gauges. It's likely that a volume knob is lurking in that space, probably about where the hole in the camouflage is. What we can see of the instrument cluster is a bar gauge, perhaps for fuel or coolant temperature. It looks like it's a simple illuminated gauge, not an LCD screen. It's likely there is a larger screen next to it to display things like speed, fuel economy and other more detailed menus.

A center console-mounted shift lever sticks around, but this one is clearly straight from the Tundra. The steering wheel seems to have come from the same source, too.

We're expecting the Tacoma to be revealed sometime this year as a 2024 model. Previous spy photos have suggested it will feature coil-spring rear suspension. Patent images have shown that it will look much like the supposed electric truck Toyota showed a while back. We're expecting thoroughly overhauled powertrains, and perhaps the similarity to the EV truck concept could suggest a future electric variant.

Related Video: