2024 Toyota Tacoma caught testing again in new spy shots

Toyota's replacement for its midsize Tacoma truck was spotted testing in the wild again this week as we creep ever closer to its expected debut some time this year. Toyota's little pickup has gotten quite long in the tooth, so while it's hard to discern much new from what we're seeing here, any progress is good news in our books.

When we last saw the new Taco around seven months ago, it appeared to be in a roughly similar state of completion. The midsizer is expected to follow in the Tundra's footsteps and be fitted with coil springs in the rear, rather than leaf springs. While the Tacoma's ride quality could use a boost, we're more interested in what Toyota is going to do with the new pickup's cabin, as the interior and seating position are two of its most significant pain points.

Specifics aside, it's going to be a hot few years for midsize truck fans. A next-generation global Ford Ranger is due, and we've already seen late-stage prototypes of GM's new Canyon and Colorado twins, both of which are expected to get reasonably hardcore off-road variants.

