Ford boosting Mustang Mach-E production, cutting price by up to $5,900

Ford says it will drop the price of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover while simultaneously ramping up production in 2023. Customers can expect to see price drops as steep as nearly $6,000 for upper-trim models in what amounts to a fairly significant correction to the repeated, large price hikes of 2022. And if you've already ordered a 2023, don't worry; Ford says you'll be taken care of too.

The price drops vary from just $600 on the Select eAWD Standard Range model to $5,900 on the GT Extended Range model — the most expensive in the lineup. The full breakdown is listed below (with the destination charge of $1,500 included). We'll note that the 2021 Mach-E Select started at $43,995, which is still thousands cheaper than the most affordable 2023 model.

Select RWD Standard Range: $47,495

Select eAWD Standard Range: $50,495

California Route 1 Extended Range: $59,495

Premium RWD Extended Range: $52,495

Premium AWD Extended Range: $55,495

GT Extended Range: $65,495

With these adjustments, all models with the exception of the California Route 1 and GT Extended Range will fall below the $55,000 threshold to keep them eligible for federal EV purchase credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. And as we noted above, you're not getting screwed if you've already bought a 2023 Mach-E. Ford says existing Mach-E customers awaiting delivery will automatically receive the adjusted price; those who purchased and took delivery on Jan. 1 or later are also eligible for reimbursement, which Ford will handle on a case-by-case basis.

"We are not going to cede ground to anyone. We are producing more EVs to reduce customer wait times, offering competitive pricing and working to create an ownership experience that is second to none," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do – as we continue to build thrilling and exciting electric vehicles, we will continue to push the boundaries to make EVs more accessible for everybody."

Ford delivered 39,458 Mach-Es in 2022 — a 45% increase over 2021. The company delivered just three of its new EVs in 2020, making a direct comparison to pre-pandemic sales figures impossible.

