2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices increase by up to $8,300

Even Ford has been surprised by the success of the Mustang Mach-E. The automaker has even postponed production of the platform-twinned Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs by 18 months in order to crank out more Mach-Es at the Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant. Orders for the 2022 Mach-E closed back in April, but Ford is about to re-open orders for 2023 models. Some changes, small ones for convenience and big ones for pricing, are going to accompany that occasion.

First, the moolah, according to Automotive News. The entry spec Mach-E Select, in both RWD and AWD drivetrains, has gone up by $3,000, to $48,195. That includes a $1,300 destination fee, which sees a $200 increase that applies to all trims. Premium trims jump by $5,875 in both 2WD and AWD layouts, now starting at $55,950 including destination fee. At least on the Premium AWD extended range models, range goes up by 13 miles to 290 total, so you're getting something for the hike.

Meanwhile, some extended-range AWD models are seeing the biggest leaps. The GT AWD extended range rockets up by $7,900, a total of $71,195 including destination fee. The biggest swell comes from the California Route 1 AWD extended range, which balloons from $56,575 to $64,875 including destination, an $8,300 inflation. Additionally, the California Route 1 trim will no longer be available in 2WD.

All Mach-E's will be getting the Ford Co-Pilot360 standard, but Select models will only have BlueCruise for a 90-day trial before subscriptions are required.

Ford attributes the price increases to supply chain issues and cost of materials that have made the Mach-E more expensive to build. The F-150 Lightning has seen a similar price hike. Mach-E orders will reopen on Tuesday.

