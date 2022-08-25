  2. Ford
  3. Mustang Mach-E News
Report

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices increase by up to $8,300

The company blames supply chain issues and material costs

Aug 25th 2022 at 4:49PM
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance rear
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance rear
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance front three quarter San Francisco high
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance front three quarter San Francisco high
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance GT badge
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance GT badge
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
    • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
    • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
    • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
    • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium
  • 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package
    • 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package
  • 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package
    • 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT interior
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT interior
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE interior
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE interior
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wheel
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wheel
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE standard front seats
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE standard front seats
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE ActiveX upholstery
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE ActiveX upholstery
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance front seats
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance front seats
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance seats
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance seats
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT instrument panel
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT instrument panel
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE satellite radio
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE satellite radio
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen audio white
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen audio white
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen white
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen white
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE HVAC
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE HVAC
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE drive modes
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE drive modes
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dark mode
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dark mode
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dash trim
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dash trim
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE speaker
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE speaker
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Miko bronze dash details
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Miko bronze dash details
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Miko bronze dash details
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Miko bronze dash details
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door trim
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door trim
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console bin open
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console bin open
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console armrest up
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console armrest up
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE shifter
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE shifter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger empty
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger empty
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE back seat
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE back seat
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test all bags
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test all bags
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor low
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor low
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test frunk
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test frunk
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door opening
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door opening
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance rear
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance front three quarter San Francisco high
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance GT badge
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium
  • 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package
  • 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT interior
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE interior
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wheel
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE standard front seats
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE ActiveX upholstery
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance front seats
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance seats
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT instrument panel
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE satellite radio
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen audio white
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen white
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE HVAC
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE drive modes
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dark mode
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dash trim
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE speaker
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Miko bronze dash details
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Miko bronze dash details
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door trim
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console bin open
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console armrest up
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE shifter
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger empty
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE back seat
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test all bags
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor low
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test frunk
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door opening

Even Ford has been surprised by the success of the Mustang Mach-E. The automaker has even postponed production of the platform-twinned Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs by 18 months in order to crank out more Mach-Es at the Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant. Orders for the 2022 Mach-E closed back in April, but Ford is about to re-open orders for 2023 models. Some changes, small ones for convenience and big ones for pricing, are going to accompany that occasion.

First, the moolah, according to Automotive News. The entry spec Mach-E Select, in both RWD and AWD drivetrains, has gone up by $3,000, to $48,195. That includes a $1,300 destination fee, which sees a $200 increase that applies to all trims. Premium trims jump by $5,875 in both 2WD and AWD layouts, now starting at $55,950 including destination fee. At least on the Premium AWD extended range models, range goes up by 13 miles to 290 total, so you're getting something for the hike. 

Meanwhile, some extended-range AWD models are seeing the biggest leaps. The GT AWD extended range rockets up by $7,900, a total of $71,195 including destination fee. The biggest swell comes from the California Route 1 AWD extended range,  which balloons from $56,575 to $64,875 including destination, an $8,300 inflation. Additionally, the California Route 1 trim will no longer be available in 2WD.

All Mach-E's will be getting the Ford Co-Pilot360 standard, but Select models will only have BlueCruise for a 90-day trial before subscriptions are required. 

Ford attributes the price increases to supply chain issues and cost of materials that have made the Mach-E more expensive to build. The F-150 Lightning has seen a similar price hike. Mach-E orders will reopen on Tuesday. 

Related video:

Featured Gallery2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E Information

Ford Mustang Mach-E
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X