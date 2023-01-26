Potential Kia EV9 specs laid out in a customer survey

Kia's enlisting current customers to help the automaker finalize specs for the coming EV9 three-row electric SUV. Telluride owners sent two outlets (Electrek and Car and Driver) the details of a survey they got from Kia inquiring about potential EV9 specs. The survey wanted to know which EV9 the buyer would choose from among five unnamed trims given price, range, horsepower and torque, seating capacity, towing capacity, wheel size, and zero to 60 time. At the bottom, a $56,000 entry-level SUV offered a 200-mile range, likely one motor with 200 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque, seven seats, zero towing capacity, and an 8.5-second lope to 60 miles per hour on 19-inch wheels. The variant just above this provides the longest range of the five candidates at 290 miles, at the same time as it seats 6 thanks to second-row captain's chairs and can pull 2,000 pounds.

The flagship could be a $73,000 trim able to go 240 miles on a charge, twin motors producing 400 hp and 480 lb-ft, seat 6, tow 4,500 pounds, and get to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds on 21-inch black wheels. The larger wheels help add another 0.4 of ground clearance, and it's said to get black exterior trim.

The full chart looks like:

Trim 1: $56,000 / 220 MI RANGE / 200 HP / 250 TQ / 0 LBS TOWING / 19″ WHEELS / 8.5 S / 7 SEATS

Trim 2: $61,000 / 290 MI / 200 HP / 250 TQ / 2,000 LBS / 19″ / 8.9 S / 6

Trim 3: $63,000 / 260 MI / 400 HP / 380 TQ / 3,500 LBS / 19″ / 6 S / 7

Trim 4: $68,000 / 240 MI / 400 HP / 380 TQ / 3,500 LBS / 20″ / 6 S / 6

Trim 5: $73,000 / 240 MI / 400 HP / 480 TQ / 4,500 LBS / 21″ Black / 5.2 S / 6

According to the owner who spoke to Electrek, one of the flashiest options is a $4,800 package providing semi-autonomous driving.

There aren't enough options to have a properly close competitive set yet. Among the three-row crossovers that shoppers can buy now, at the low end, the all-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 makes 225 hp and 288 lb-ft, is rated to go 243 miles, and starts at $55,550. Its third row isn't recommended for anyone above 5'4", however. The $53,490 Tesla Model Y Long Range with a 330-mile range offers a third row that is similarly headroom-challenged. At the high end, the Rivian R1S starts at $84,000 because it only comes with the Large Pack at the moment, makes 600 hp and 600 lb-ft, can tow 7,700 pounds, and is rated for 321 miles on a charge.

Kia confirmed sending a survey to customers but would not be drawn on any specifics in the survey. The EV9's due for a launch around the middle of the year before going on sale toward the end of the year.

