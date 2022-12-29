These car manufacturers issued the most recalls in 2022

Wondering what car manufacturers suffered from the most recalls over the course of 2022? Wonder no more, as a list from the U.S. Department of Transportation tells us exactly what transpired throughout the year.

Coming in at number one on the list in both number of recalls and number of cars potentially affected is Ford. In 2022, Ford issued 67 recalls. So no, you’re not imagining things if it felt like there were an unusual number of Ford recalls in the news. At that rate, Ford was averaging one recall every 5.4 days. In total, Ford’s recalls potentially affected 8.63 million vehicles this year, which is well over double that of any other manufacturer.

Now is the time that we remind you that recalls are not always a terrible thing! Yes, it means there was some sort of error made in the process of your car becoming the car it is today, but it also means that the manufacturer has found the problem and is fixing it for you free of charge. On the other hand, nobody likes spending extra time at the dealership and dealing with their car being down for some indeterminate amount of time. Additionally, not all recalls are on the same level of panic. Some of them, like the Takata airbag recall, are worthy of all your attention and panic. Meanwhile, some recalls are to fix small things like rearview cameras that stay on for too long, or in other words, not five o’clock fire alarms.

After Ford, Tesla came in second for most cars potentially affected by a recall at 3.76 million vehicles. The total number of recalls was much lower at just 20 total recalls — and it's also fair to point out that a large number of Tesla's recalls were fixed with over-the-air updates — but Tesla had some big ones in there that caused the number to skyrocket. GM’s recall story for 2022 was similar to Tesla’s, in that it only had 32 recalls, but the total number of cars potentially affected was high at 3.37 million. Stellantis was right there, too, at 38 total recalls and 3.04 million cars potentially affected.

If you’re curious about the rest of the list, we’ll put the highlights for you below for the top 10 manufacturers with the most recalls in 2022.

Ford: 67 recalls (8,636,265 vehicles)

Volkswagen Group: 45 recalls (1,040,885 vehicles)

FCA/Stellantis: 38 recalls (3,041,431 vehicles)

Mercedes-Benz: 33 recalls (969,993 vehicles)

General Motors: 32 recalls (3,371,302 vehicles)

Kia: 24 recalls (1,458,962 vehicles)

Hyundai: 22 recalls (1,452,101 vehicles)

Tesla: 20 recalls (3,769,581 vehicles)

BMW: 19 recalls (1,000,455 vehicles)

Nissan: 15 recalls (1,568,385 vehicles)

Lastly, how about the manufacturers with the least recalls? Predictably, it’s a weird list. There are five OEMs tied for the least with one recall each: Bugatti, Maserati, Ferrari, Polestar and Mazda. Bugatti is the big winner here with only one car recalled. Unfortunately for Ferrari, its single recall potentially affected 23,555 vehicles, which is a monstrous recall for a company that produces such few vehicles.

Related video: