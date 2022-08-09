The most important feature on any car is its braking system, and that was never more true than on a Ferrari. Thousands of Ferraris sold in the U.S. since 2005 are subject to a recall for a brake problem that potentially could cause a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the recall affects some 23,555 vehicles with a brake fluid reservoir cap that "may not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir, and resulting in a brake fluid leak that may lead to a partial or total loss of brake function."

Ferrari says certain examples of these models are affected: