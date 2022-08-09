The most important feature on any car is its braking system, and that was never more true than on a Ferrari. Thousands of Ferraris sold in the U.S. since 2005 are subject to a recall for a brake problem that potentially could cause a crash.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the recall affects some 23,555 vehicles with a brake fluid reservoir cap that "may not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir, and resulting in a brake fluid leak that may lead to a partial or total loss of brake function."
Ferrari says certain examples of these models are affected:
- 2005-2009 430
- 2019-2020 488 Pista
- 2016 F60 America
- 2005-2011 612 Scaglietti
- 2010-2011 612
- 2018-2022 812
- 2020-2022 F8 Spider
- 2020-2022 F8 Tributo
- 2021-2022 Roma
- 2009-2017 California
- 2015-2017 California T
- 2013-2017 F12 Berlinetta
- 2017 F12 TDF
- 2012-2016 FF
- 2017-2020 GTC4 Lusso
- 2018-2020 GTC4 Lusso T
- 2013-2015 LaFerrari
- 2017 LaFerrari Aperta
- 2019-2022 Portofino
The fix is simple, and unlike most things on a Ferrari, it's free. Ferrari will replace the brake reservoir cap and update the vehicle's software to show a warning light for low brake fluid.
If you own one of these models, be on the lookout for a letter that's expected to arrive by Sept. 24. Or better yet, go to NHTSA's recall website and enter your Ferrari's VIN number. You can also call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or call Ferrari customer service at 1-201-816-2668.
You can reference Ferrari's recall number for this campaign: RC 80. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall 21V-833.