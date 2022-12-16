In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Consumer, Jeremy Korzeniewski. The podcast kicks off with a discussion about GM's rumored plans to break the Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro into their own sub-brands. That leads directly into a conversation on the merits of the Corvette name and how it could also be expanded into its own brand, plus electrification. From there, the editors talk about the most recent vehicles they've been driving, including our long-tern BMW 330e and the traditional body-on-frame Lexus GX 460. We wrap up the podcast this week by taking a stab at a recent thread from Reddit's r/cars before taking a quick moment to conclude with some beer talk.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #760

