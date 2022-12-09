2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaks in configurator

Chevrolet's long-rumored Corvette E-Ray is scheduled to make its official debut in 2023 as a 2024 model. We weren't supposed to see it or hear about it for another few months but the first hybrid model in the nameplate's history broke cover early on a leaked configurator, spotted by enthusiast website Corvette Blogger (more configurator shots are available at their site).

the configurator gives us a good look at the E-Ray without revealing specifications. Nothing about the design suggests this is a hybrid; you didn't think it would look like a Prius, did you? It wears a body kit similar to the Z06's but it stands out from other Corvette variants with body-colored trim pieces. Look closely and you'll spot "E-Ray" emblems on the quarter panels.

Speaking of colors, the configurator shows a total of 13 colors for the 2024 model year. Riptide Blue Metallic, Cacti, and Sea-Wolf Gray Tri-Coat are new additions to the palette while Ceramic Matrix Gray, Elkhart Lake Blue, Caffeine Metallic, and White Pearl Tri-Coat will not be offered. Whether the new hues will be exclusive to the E-Ray or offered across the full range remains up in the air. Buyers will also have several wheel designs to choose from, including three made with weight-saving carbon fiber, and a new interior color called Artemis.

The last interesting detail revealed by the configurator is a button on the driver's side of the center console, next to the one used to turn the stop-start system on and off, that's reportedly linked to a new, model-specific function called Regen-on-Demand. While the E-Ray will likely land as a standard hybrid rather than as a plug-in hybrid, the Regen-on-Demand function could dial in an aggressive amount of brake-energy recuperation to enable one-pedal driving and inject the electricity generated into the driveline when the Corvette takes off again.

None of this is official, and the E-Ray has since been removed from the configurator, but Chevrolet tellingly didn't try to distance itself from the leak. "Looks like the holidays came early for a few astute Corvette fans. Stay tuned for more," the company told Corvette Blogger.

We'll need to be patient to find out precisely what the E-Ray is powered by. Unofficial reports claim that the gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain will consist of a 6.2-liter V8 (called "LT2" internally) rated at 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque and an "electric front axle." It could have dual motors up front for each wheel, a la Acura NSX, or just a single motor, time will tell. Regardless, the E-Ray will offer all-wheel-drive (every Corvette to date has been rear-wheel-drive) and an output allegedly pegged in the vicinity of 650 horsepower.

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is scheduled to make its public debut in the summer of 2023, but we may hear more about it in the next couple of months now that the cat is out of the bag. Sales will start in time for the 2024 model year, very likely with a six-digit price tag.

