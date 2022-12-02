Editors’ Picks November 2022 | Refreshed Palisade and some brand-new two-doors

The month of November saw us get some additional seat time in one of our longtime favorites, the Hyundai Palisade. Now refreshed for 2023, this big, three-row SUV is maintaining its superiority over others in its class. Plus, we take another spin in the new SL and find it impossible to not recommend. With the help of AMG developing this convertible from the start, the SL is both a high performance machine and a luxurious Mercedes-Benz in one. Last on the list this month is the new BMW 2 Series. We're all looking forward to the M2, but it's comforting to know the standard 2 Series is a lovely place to start from. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in October that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2023 Hyundai Palisade



2023 Hyundai Palisade

Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Hyundai Palisade Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Hyundai Palisade Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Hyundai Palisade Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Hyundai Palisade Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Palisade Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Hyundai Palisade Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2023 Hyundai Palisade Image Credit: Zac Palmer

open fullscreen close fullscreen





































































































































































2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 front

Image Credit: James Riswick

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 front Image Credit: James Riswick

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 rear three quarter low Image Credit: James Riswick

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 front three quarter high Image Credit: James Riswick

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 rear three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 profile Image Credit: James Riswick

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 front three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 rear profile Image Credit: James Riswick

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 wheel Image Credit: James Riswick

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 badge Image Credit: James Riswick

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 fake vent and badge Image Credit: James Riswick

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55

The new Mercedes-AMG SL: Press Test Drive, California 2021

open fullscreen close fullscreen













































































Quick take: The revived SL is stunningly gorgeous, hugely capable and brimming with outstanding tech. It's also very expensive, but the experience is one worth paying for. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Jaguar F-Type Convertible, BMW 8 Series Convertible, Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Pros: Shocking performance, elegant and beautiful looks, tech-filled interior Cons: Very expensive, lack of driver engagement From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The SL is one of those cars that you can be just as happy staring at as you can driving it. Mercedes put on a clinic with the new SL's design, and I absolutely love it. I only drove the 63 (which James says is actually worse to drive than the 55), but that doesn't take anything away from what a monster this car is. The enthusiast who is really concerned about ultimate driving performance will still want a Porsche 911 Cabriolet model in their driveway, but the SL is going to be the superior motoring machine for many folks out there who just want a badass convertible that goes like stink." Senior Editor James Riswick — "After spending the morning behind the wheel of the SL 55, it was hard to imagine how the SL 63 could really top it in the afternoon. Turns out it really doesn't. The SL 63's chassis differs by effectively including as standard the SL 55's optional AMG Dynamic Plus package. This lowers the suspension by 10 mm and adds the newly developed, hydraulic AMG Active Control Suspension. This has different adaptive dampers, which are connected together in a complicated web of hydraulics (the compression stage of the front left damper is connected to the rebound stage of the right damper, for instance), and active hydraulic elements that replace the SL 55's conventional mechanical anti-roll bars. This, theoretically, reduces roll even further, improves turn-in precision and allows 'drivers and passengers (to) experience a significantly more comfortable driving experience.' Not in our experience." In-depth analysis: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 First Drive Review | When 55 is greater than 63 2022 BMW 2 Series

2022 BMW 230i

Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 BMW 230i Image Credit: Zac Palmer

open fullscreen close fullscreen



































































