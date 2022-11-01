2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions revealed

The 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman twins are both getting a new variant heading into the 2023 model year called the “Style Edition,” and they sure do have style.

Both the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Style Editions are based on the entry-level version of the car. That means they’re all equipped with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. A manual transmission comes standard, and the PDK is optional.

What makes the Style Edition unique from other 718s, if it wasn’t obvious already, are the looks. As standard, you’ll get the 20-inch 718 Spyder wheels painted in high-gloss black and featuring the colored Porsche crests. You’ll notice that the Cayman in the photos features these black wheels, however, you can optionally choose a Style Edition “contrast package” that paints the wheels in high-gloss white instead. This package also includes decorative white stripes on the hood, a white “Porsche” logo on the side and the model designation in gloss white. Inversely, a Style Edition contrast package in black is available that swaps all the aforementioned white-finished parts with black ones.

Moving back to what’s standard, the tailpipes are finished in black, and the rear “Porsche” script is finished in a high-gloss silver. If you opt for the Boxster, you also get a “Boxster” designation embossed into the soft top. You’ll also notice the resplendent pink paint on the Boxster — it’s a modern interpretation of the 964 Carrera RS’ Ruby Star (seen in the photo above). This time around, Porsche is calling it Ruby Star Neo, and it’s a newly available paint color for the 718 this year. Inside, all Style Editions come with a black leather interior with Chalk (white) contrast stitching.

As for equipment and tech for the Style Editions, Porsche put together a package of options that come standard. These include the Sport Exhaust, dynamic Bi-Xenon headlights (PDLS), auto-dimming side mirrors and rearview mirror, heated steering wheel, Porsche crest embossed in headrests, illuminated stainless steel door sill guards, front/rear parking sensors and two-zone auto climate control.

Porsche says the Style Edition models will launch in Europe first, but promises U.S. pricing and timing will be shared in 2023.

