Infiniti has announced what's new for the 2022 Q60 and the list contains one item: wireless Apple CarPlay. This is after the automaker made the most minor of changes to the 2021 Q60. We can almost imagine one of the coupes sitting outside Infiniti HQ playing a particular Ray Parker, Jr. song on repeat, with the line, "If you're not sure that you want me, let me go." Thing is, the Q60's sales figures aren't bad, not far off the Chevy Camaro's numbers since the Infiniti got refreshed in 2016. Sales have plummeted this year — and so have the Camaro's — but the freefall puts the Q60 right in line with the Toyota Supra. Rumor has it that Infiniti's only going to keep its flagship coupe around until 2023 anyway, when it will embrace electrification, meaning the Q60 could continue to follow the Camaro into the sunset.

Prices for the entire range run thusly after a $1,025 destination charge:

Infiniti Q60 Pure – $42,775

Infiniti Q60 Luxe – $51,325

Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 – $59,225

Adding AWD is a $2,000 option on all trims. And Android Auto is still included, but the phone must be plugged in for that.

To recap the trim line, the Pure and Luxe run with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The Q60 Red Sport whips 400 hp and 350 lb-ft out of the same engine. All models shift though a seven-speed automatic.

Pure and Luxe sit on 19-inch wheels, but the Pure interior makes do with leatherette seating trim while the Luxe upgrades to semi-aniline leather on heated front seats and other perks such as adaptive cruise control and 13-speaker Bose Performance Series sound. The Q60 Red Sport ups the tire contact patch with staggered 20-inch wheels and upgrades the suspension to adaptive damping, further sharpening its reflexes with a faster steering rack.